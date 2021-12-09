Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

