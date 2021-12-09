Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,919 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

