Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 46.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the second quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,421,000 after purchasing an additional 308,530 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $11,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 508.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 239,538 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

