Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,010 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

