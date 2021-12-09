Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after acquiring an additional 160,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after acquiring an additional 84,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

