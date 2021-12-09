Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Cavco Industries worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $318.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.85 and a 12 month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.