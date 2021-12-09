Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.