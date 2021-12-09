Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

CMP opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -50.70%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

