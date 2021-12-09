Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $270.93 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.36.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.