Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 105,137 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,137 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Macatawa Bank worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 61.2% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 450,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 170,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 33.3% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 323,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 80,861 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $293.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.