Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 28,199 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 863,024 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 94.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

