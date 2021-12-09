Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 165.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304,156 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.29 and a beta of 2.53.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

