Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of EPAY opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.