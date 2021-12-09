Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,837 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

