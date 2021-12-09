Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of National Health Investors worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NHI opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,030. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

