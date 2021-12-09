Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 16,219 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PML. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PML opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.