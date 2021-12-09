Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 74,897 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,897 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 960,250 shares of company stock worth $63,944,281 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

