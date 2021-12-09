Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 8,588 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of American Woodmark worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Woodmark by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 25.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 67.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American Woodmark by 100,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.66.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

