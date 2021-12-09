Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,812 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of PRA Group worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PRA Group by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $45.02 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $109,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,398. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

