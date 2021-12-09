Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 32,663 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.