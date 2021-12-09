Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,282 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

