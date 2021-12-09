Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 798 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Okta by 3,800.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 13.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Truist Securities increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $1,186,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,776 shares of company stock valued at $20,538,809. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $240.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.98. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

