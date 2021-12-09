Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after buying an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

SYK opened at $261.28 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.67. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

