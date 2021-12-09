Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Unilever by 33.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

