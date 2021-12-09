Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 31,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

