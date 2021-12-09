Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,335 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.76, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.