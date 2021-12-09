Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Equinix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $814.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 171.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $794.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $809.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

