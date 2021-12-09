Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bell Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.49 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

