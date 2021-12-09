Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,566,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113,299 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 572.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

