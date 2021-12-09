Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEU opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

