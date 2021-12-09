Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 451,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,712,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 100,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 96,774 shares during the period.

SCHR opened at $56.10 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41.

