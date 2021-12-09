Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 218.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

QUAL stock opened at $144.26 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average is $137.14.

