Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

