Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

