Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 147,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

