Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,148 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $714.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.47. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $718.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.