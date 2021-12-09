Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 13,292 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.