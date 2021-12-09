Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 154.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

GSG opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

