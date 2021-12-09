Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,822,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,786 shares of company stock worth $8,710,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $201.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

