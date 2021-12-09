Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $25.59 on Top Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 2,493,044.4% higher against the US dollar. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on major exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00215944 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

