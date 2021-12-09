ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $583.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,505.27 or 0.99594377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00032374 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.59 or 0.00837735 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.