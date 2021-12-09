Patientory Price Reaches $0.0123 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $861,248.96 and approximately $46.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

