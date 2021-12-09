Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.44 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 27.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 80.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 26,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $412.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

