Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

