Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in American Tower by 137.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 30,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $275.85 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.16.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

