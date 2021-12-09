Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 356 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

ABMD stock opened at $324.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.62. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.41 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

