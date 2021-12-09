Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209,651 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

GE stock opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

