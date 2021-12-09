Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,706 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

