Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $122.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.