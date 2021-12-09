PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lowered by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 4.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $197.35 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.33. The firm has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

